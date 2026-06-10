The folks over at Schema.org have added usage statistics to each schema type. So if you want to see which schema type is used more, you can just check Schema.org. For example, author schema is used on over 10 million domains but event schema is used on under 1 million domains.

Schema.org announced, "we are pleased to share a new dataset providing aggregate usage statistics for Schema.org terms across the public web." The dataset are updated monthly and they are aggregated at the domain level and presented in popularity range buckets. "This approach helps filter daily noise while highlighting meaningful adoption trends for researchers and toolmakers," Schema.org wrote. There is more about these usage statistics over here

Here are side-by-side screenshots of author schema and event schema showing the usage statistics towards the top:

Google posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "With Schema.org's new usage statistics dataset, we can find out! It provides monthly aggregate usage statistics for Schema.org terms across millions of domains on the internet. You can see these adoption trends directly on individual schema term pages or analyze the raw .csv file that's available on GitHub."

Ryan Levering from Google wrote on LinkedIn:

As long as I've known Dan Brickley, one of his main asks was that Google Search publish some stats on schema.org usage on the web. I finally got some support to finish the project and hopefully a few more cool things coming soon. It's hard for most open crawls to get the same depth of index as we have at Google, so we're happy to present some usage stats on schema.org terms, even if they are somewhat abstracted.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.