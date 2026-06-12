Google has pushed off its deadline and timeline for the transition from Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) to AI Max for Search campaigns. Previously, the deadline was this coming September, and now it is February 2027.

Google updated the old blog post talking about the transition to add a note about the extension. Google wrote:

We heard your feedback: you need more time to complete the transition from Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) to AI Max. To protect your business results and the performance of your campaigns, we are extending the timeline for Dynamic Search Ads sunset and auto-upgrade, which will begin in February 2027.

Google also posted about this on its ads developer blog, "Google is extending the timeline for the transition of Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) to AI Max for Search campaigns and restoring campaign creation functionality," Google wrote. Google added, "This change is designed to give advertisers additional time to manage their own transitions, perform thorough testing, and ensure a seamless migration to AI Max."

Here are the changes:

Automigration Delayed: The automatic upgrade of DSA campaigns to AI Max (or Search campaigns with broad match and Smart Bidding) has been postponed from September 2026 to February 2027 .

The automatic upgrade of DSA campaigns to AI Max (or Search campaigns with broad match and Smart Bidding) has been postponed from September 2026 to . Creation Restored: The ability to create new DSAs is being restored on June 15, 2026.

Here is the revised timeline:

Immediate (June 2026): DSA campaign creation is fully restored. Advertisers can create and edit DSA campaigns as needed.

DSA campaign creation is fully restored. Advertisers can create and edit DSA campaigns as needed. June 2026 – January 2027: Extended testing and voluntary migration period. Advertisers should actively transition campaigns.

Extended testing and voluntary migration period. Advertisers should actively transition campaigns. January 2027 : Ability to create DSAs is removed.

: Ability to create DSAs is removed. February 2027: Automigration begins. Any remaining active DSA campaigns will be automatically upgraded to Performance Max or AI-powered Search campaigns.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Later today, Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, posted about this: