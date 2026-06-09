Google is testing directly linking to merchant/retailer web sites, instead of to product listing overlays within the Google Shopping results. Generally, when you click on a product within Google Search, Google will open a new side panel overlay window that has more details about that product.

Google is testing that instead, it will just take you directly to that merchant's website. How agentic (not)...

This was spotted by Sachin Patel on X and also later by Brodie Clark on @serpalerts. Here is a video from Sachin showing the click from the product result going to the retailer's website:

Here are more videos of this in action from Sachin:

Google is testing blue hyperlinks for products in Shopping results.



When I click the product title, it takes me directly to the retailer's website instead of opening the product listing within Google Shopping. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/KPm0KTndcC — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 8, 2026

Forum discussion at X.