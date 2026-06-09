Google Shopping Results Tests Linking Directly To Merchant Site

Jun 9, 2026 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Storefront

Google is testing directly linking to merchant/retailer web sites, instead of to product listing overlays within the Google Shopping results. Generally, when you click on a product within Google Search, Google will open a new side panel overlay window that has more details about that product.

Google is testing that instead, it will just take you directly to that merchant's website. How agentic (not)...

This was spotted by Sachin Patel on X and also later by Brodie Clark on @serpalerts. Here is a video from Sachin showing the click from the product result going to the retailer's website:

Here are more videos of this in action from Sachin:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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