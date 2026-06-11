Google Tests Dotted Underlined & Shaded URLs In Search Snippet

Jun 11, 2026 - 7:22 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Dotted Logo

Google is testing using a dotted underline and a shaded URL for the search result snippet's URL. Yesterday, we covered how Google was testing a blue dotted underline for sitelinks within the sponsored results. But now we are seeing dotted underlines and shaded URLs for organic search result snippets.

I spotted the dotted underline for the URLs from Radu Oncescu on X and then when I was testing, I noticed I was in a test where Google was shading the URL in the snippet.

Here are the screenshots side-by-side, which makes it easier to see. On the left is the dotted underline test, in the middle is the shaded test and on the right is the normal snippet interface:

Google Dotted Underline Shaded Url Snippet

Also spotted by Deepak a bit later:

I think Google should just stick to the normal one but what do I know.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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