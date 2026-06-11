Google is testing using a dotted underline and a shaded URL for the search result snippet's URL. Yesterday, we covered how Google was testing a blue dotted underline for sitelinks within the sponsored results. But now we are seeing dotted underlines and shaded URLs for organic search result snippets.

I spotted the dotted underline for the URLs from Radu Oncescu on X and then when I was testing, I noticed I was in a test where Google was shading the URL in the snippet.

Here are the screenshots side-by-side, which makes it easier to see. On the left is the dotted underline test, in the middle is the shaded test and on the right is the normal snippet interface:

Also spotted by Deepak a bit later:

Google is testing a new dotted underline beneath website URLs in mobile search results, potentially making source URLs more visually distinct within SERPs. pic.twitter.com/mcxHEs6p1S — Deepak Yadav (@deepaksgt) June 10, 2026

I think Google should just stick to the normal one but what do I know.

Forum discussion at X.