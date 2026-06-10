Google Ads Tests Blue Dotted Underlines Sitelinks On Sponsored Listings

Jun 10, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Blue Dotted Logo

Google is testing a new format for sitelinks within the search ads, sponsored listings. This format has the sitelinks underlined with blue dots. So these are blue dotted underlined sitelinks for Google Ads.

I am not sure if Google is also testing this on the free organic listings but this was spotted first by @gaganghotra_, then by @b4k_khushal and then by @serpalerts - here is a screenshot:

Google Ads Dotted Sitelinks

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