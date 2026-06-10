Google is testing a new format for sitelinks within the search ads, sponsored listings. This format has the sitelinks underlined with blue dots. So these are blue dotted underlined sitelinks for Google Ads.

I am not sure if Google is also testing this on the free organic listings but this was spotted first by @gaganghotra_, then by @b4k_khushal and then by @serpalerts - here is a screenshot:

Here are more:

seems like a new thing #ppc #seo showing links like this dotted underlined 🧐 pic.twitter.com/XxlMynY0jI — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 7, 2026

🆕 Google sponsored ads site link extension with doted underline formate. pic.twitter.com/3TshsQV3lA — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 9, 2026

Google is now testing a blue dotted underline for the smaller version of ad sitelinks on mobile.



There was a similar version of this test (the dotted underline) for organic URLs earlier in the month.



Within both examples I was able to surface, the “what people are saying” AI… pic.twitter.com/Hroptq6naC — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) June 9, 2026

Forum discussion at X.

Update: