Home Listings Come To Google Local Services Ads

Jun 12, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google is adding home listings to Google Local Service throughout the United States. Google mentioned this is in partnership with HouseCanary’s rich data platform.

Google wrote, "Following a limited pilot, we’re now rolling out richer Local Services Ads for Home Listings across all 50 U.S. states." "As buyers look for homes, this expanded format surfaces relevant property details - such as pricing, images and core home features - powered by a partnership with HouseCanary’s rich data platform," Google added.

Home buyers can call, message or book an appointment with a local agent right from the Google Local Service Ad listing.

Google added that its "goal is to deliver a helpful real estate experience by acting as a supporting bridge."

Existing LSA agents will automatically appear in this experience. New agents can sign up for LSAs directly to start receiving high-intent leads, and portal partners can enroll their agents through the LSA managed partner program.

There are more details in this help document.

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