Google Ads Sitelinks With Images

Jun 11, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Links Hero

Google Ads is testing showing images within the sitelinks portion of the ad unit. I've seen plenty of images in the main portion of the sponsored search results but I don't believe I've seen images in the sitelinks area of the sponsored results.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted this screenshot on X - here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Images Sitelinks

We saw images within carousels in Google Ads before, but these are different. We also saw images in sitelinks carousels in the organic results.

Have you seen these before? I tried tons of searches, in tons of browser variations, and was not able to replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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