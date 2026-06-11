Google Ads is testing showing images within the sitelinks portion of the ad unit. I've seen plenty of images in the main portion of the sponsored search results but I don't believe I've seen images in the sitelinks area of the sponsored results.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted this screenshot on X - here is his screenshot:

We saw images within carousels in Google Ads before, but these are different. We also saw images in sitelinks carousels in the organic results.

Have you seen these before? I tried tons of searches, in tons of browser variations, and was not able to replicate this.

Forum discussion at X.