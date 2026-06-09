Apple had its big annual developer conference, WWDC, and as expected, they spent a lot of time showing off the new Apple Intelligence and what they are calling Siri AI. Apple says Siri AI is "an entirely new version of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence."

Siri AI is conversational, like you'd expect from an AI assistant today. But honestly, it feels like AI from a few years ago. I assume it will get better over time, but Apple continued to mention privacy over and over again when talking about Siri AI and Apple Intelligence. While other AI platforms learn off everyone's inputs and usage, Apple is more privacy centric in many areas.

Apple wrote that Siri AI is "conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness, Siri AI can help users find what they need in the moment, from answering questions from the web on virtually any topic, to surfacing relevant information from a user’s personal messages, emails, photos, and more. Siri AI also includes a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products, an expanded Visual Intelligence experience, and integrated tools for writing. With a bold new architecture uniquely designed to protect users’ privacy, Siri AI leverages the next generation of Apple Intelligence to bring state-of-the-art understanding and reasoning, along with powerful systemwide capabilities, to Apple’s operating systems."

Here is the chart Apple showed over and over again called Apple Foundation Models, which runs on device and on servers using Private Cloud Compute:

Visual Intelligence also got an upgrade letting you use your Camera app with a brand-new Siri mode, allowing users to get information and take action on what’s in front of them. Users can simply tap the shutter button to let Siri see what they see and receive useful responses. Siri mode in Camera also includes a rich new set of actions, including the ability to split a bill with friends using Apple Cash, get nutritional insights about a plate of food, and more.

Siri AI will be available as a beta later this year for users with a supported device set to English, and Apple will expand support for more languages.

There is a lot more about Apple Intelligence and Siri AI over here and in the Apple Newsroom - I was a bit underwhelmed. I was hoping to see more powerful Gemini features from Google. I mean, I've covered Apple's AI efforts for a while and I really was expecting more, unlike previous years. Google did post after the WWDC keynote on its blog Bringing the latest Gemini models to Apple developers.

Here are some screenshots of it in beta:

Off new Siri waitlist, downloading now pic.twitter.com/iB6RqatMg9 — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) June 8, 2026

ChatGPT extension in Siri is really interesting pic.twitter.com/VkufgPM3nm — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) June 8, 2026

Ask ChatGPT does not have access to your personal data like Ask Siri does, but it’s available in the Siri app pic.twitter.com/FhX17RDoKX — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) June 9, 2026

You can import Xcode plugins from Codex and Claude Code! pic.twitter.com/6FEQK0Lk9s — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) June 9, 2026

New Siri in camera with visual intelligence pic.twitter.com/HMYwjugpfI — Max Weinbach (@mweinbach) June 8, 2026

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