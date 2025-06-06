This week we covered the ongoing Google search ranking volatility that spiked on June 4th. Have you heard of the Great Decoupling? Did Google start indexing less in late May? Google updated its ranking algorithm around explicit content and videos, plus they updated its SafeSearch documentation. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report for June 2025. Google is testing AI Overviews at the bottom of the page. Charts and data visualizations and analysis are now in Google AI Mode labs. Google Discover is testing generative AI summaries. Google Gemini Live is now available in the Gemini App. Google Lens is available on YouTube Shorts. Google AI Overviews and Bing Copilot Answers now include Shorts. Google search results tests clickable page include links in the snippets. Google Ads API version 20 is now out. Google published a help document on the new video ads. Google is testing a new ads label in the search results. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai was interviewed again, this time by Emily Chang from Bloomberg. Plus, Navah Hopkins is the new Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

