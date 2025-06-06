Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated its event and recipe structured data. Google AI Mode added charting and data visualizations. Google AI Overviews and Bing Copilot Answers can now show Shorts. Google is testing a new sponsored label in the search results. Google Local Service Ads is testing replacing "Google Screened" with "Google Verified." Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Tests New Learn More About Sponsored Results Label
Google is testing a new label on its search ads within the Google Search results that says "Learn more about Sponsored results." This label is on the bottom right of the ad and neatly tucked under the listing in the gray background style.
-
Google AI Mode Adds Charting & Data Visualizations (Plus PR Stuff)
When Google announced at Google I/O the launch of AI Mode, Google also announced a number of new features including the ability for Google to take your query and analyze complex datasets and create graphics based on that. Well, Google announced data visualizations and graphs for finance queries are now in AI Mode.
-
Google AI Overviews & Bing Copilot Answers With Shorts
Google and Microsoft Bing has added short videos, also referred to as "Shorts" to their AI answers in search, AI Overviews and Copilot Answers. They display short videos in the answers that you can click on to view.
-
Google Updates Event & Recipe Structured Data; Drops Online Events & More
Google has updated the event structured data and recipe structured data help documentation. The changes include removing the online event properties, adding more examples and also saying that recipe markup has no impact on the image chosen for a text result image.
-
Google LSAs Tests Replacing Google Screened With Google Verified
Google is testing replacing the "Google Screened" label with a "Google Verified" label for the Local Service Ads. I am also seeing these results come up with no labels at all, outside of the normal "Sponsored" label.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Movement, The Great Decoupling, Explicit Ranking Algorithm, Indexing Drop & AI, Lens, Ads & More
This week we covered the ongoing Google search ranking volatility that spiked on June 4th. Have you heard of the Great Decoupling? Did Google start indexing less in late May? Google updated its ranking algorithm...
-
YouTube Shopping Vanity Mirror Prop
Google held this YouTube Shopping event at the Google India office and they had a bunch of cool stuff set up there including this YouTube Shopping vanity mirror in YouTube red.
