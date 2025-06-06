Daily Search Forum Recap: June 6, 2025

Jun 6, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its event and recipe structured data. Google AI Mode added charting and data visualizations. Google AI Overviews and Bing Copilot Answers can now show Shorts. Google is testing a new sponsored label in the search results. Google Local Service Ads is testing replacing "Google Screened" with "Google Verified." Plus I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

