Jun 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Label

Google is testing a new label on its search ads within the Google Search results that says "Learn more about Sponsored results." This label is on the bottom right of the ad and neatly tucked under the listing in the gray background style.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and SERP Alerts - he wrote, "Google is testing out a 'learn more about sponsored results' section on mobile at the bottom of the ads unit. This test is connected to the existing sponsored results test."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Learn More About Sponsored Results

The learn more link takes you to the how ads work on Google Search page.

I kind of like this label, how about you?

Forum discussion at X.

 

