Google LSAs Tests Replacing Google Screened With Google Verified

Google is testing replacing the "Google Screened" label with a "Google Verified" label for the Local Service Ads. I am also seeing these results come up with no labels at all, outside of the normal "Sponsored" label.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted some screenshots on X - here it shows "Google Verified" as opposed to Google Screened:

Google Verified

Here is a screenshot of what it used to look like:

Google Screened

And this is what I see:

Google Lsa Nothing

Here is what Anthony posted, with more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

