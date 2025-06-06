Google is testing replacing the "Google Screened" label with a "Google Verified" label for the Local Service Ads. I am also seeing these results come up with no labels at all, outside of the normal "Sponsored" label.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted some screenshots on X - here it shows "Google Verified" as opposed to Google Screened:

Here is a screenshot of what it used to look like:

And this is what I see:

Here is what Anthony posted, with more screenshots:

Correction, Seems To Be For ALL LSA Categories. They May Be Trying To Consolidate Them All To The Same Thing? pic.twitter.com/FPwogLIU7E — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) June 2, 2025

Forum discussion at X.