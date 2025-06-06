Google AI Overviews & Bing Copilot Answers With Shorts

Filed Under Bing Search

Google and Microsoft Bing has added short videos, also referred to as "Shorts" to their AI answers in search, AI Overviews and Copilot Answers. They display short videos in the answers that you can click on to view.

Here is the Bing Copilot Answer version:

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot on X:

Bing Copilot Answers Shorts

I am not able to replicate this but I do think this makes sense for Bing to include here.

Here is the Google AI Overview version from Sachin Patel on X:

Google Ai Overview Shorts

Forum discussion at X.

 

