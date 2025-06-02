At Google I/O, Google demoed a feature named Gemini Live, where you point your smartphone camera at stuff and then ask Gemini questions about what you are looking at. Well, that feature went live late on Friday on the Gemini app.

Google demoed these types of features before at previous I/O events, but now it is fully live.

Google announced on X late Friday, "The ability to share your camera & screen in Gemini Live is now available to all Gemini users on Android & iOS."

I tried it and it is pretty fun to play with.

Here is a screenshot but you need to try it out to really get it:

Here is a video of it from Google:

The ability to share your camera & screen in Gemini Live is now available to all Gemini users on Android & iOS.



To get started:

1️⃣ Open the Gemini app on your mobile device

2️⃣ Tap the Gemini Live icon

3️⃣ Tap the camera or screen share icon & start talking about anything you see — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) May 30, 2025

It can be fun and useful but when I tried it on a few things, sometimes it just got things wrong - which Gemini can do...

