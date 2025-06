Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

At Google I/O, Google demoed a feature named Gemini Live, where you point your smartphone camera at stuff and then ask Gemini questions about what you are looking at. Well, that feature went live late on Friday on the Gemini app.

Google demoed these types of features before at previous I/O events, but now it is fully live.

Google announced on X late Friday, "The ability to share your camera & screen in Gemini Live is now available to all Gemini users on Android & iOS."

I tried it and it is pretty fun to play with.

Here is a screenshot but you need to try it out to really get it:

Here is a video of it from Google:

To get started:

1️⃣ Open the Gemini app on your mobile device

2️⃣ Tap the Gemini Live icon

3️⃣ Tap the camera or screen share icon & start talking about anything you see — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) May 30, 2025

It can be fun and useful but when I tried it on a few things, sometimes it just got things wrong - which Gemini can do...

