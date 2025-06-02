Google's Gemini Live Available On Gemini App

At Google I/O, Google demoed a feature named Gemini Live, where you point your smartphone camera at stuff and then ask Gemini questions about what you are looking at. Well, that feature went live late on Friday on the Gemini app.

Google demoed these types of features before at previous I/O events, but now it is fully live.

Google announced on X late Friday, "The ability to share your camera & screen in Gemini Live is now available to all Gemini users on Android & iOS."

I tried it and it is pretty fun to play with.

Here is a screenshot but you need to try it out to really get it:

Gemini Live

Here is a video of it from Google:

It can be fun and useful but when I tried it on a few things, sometimes it just got things wrong - which Gemini can do...

Forum discussion at X.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

