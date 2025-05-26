Google's John Mueller once again told SEOs to stop using the Google Indexing API for unsupported content types. The Google Indexing API is supported for job postings and live stream content and nothing else, but yet many still try to use it for other types of content.

John Mueller posted on Bluesky saying, "We see a lot of spammers misuse the Indexing API like this, so I'd recommend just sticking to the documented & supported use-cases."

He then doesn't suggest there will be a penalty but rather, politely asks to use this only for the supported content types. He wrote, "Will your site get penalized? I'd just use it properly, or not use it."

"If we wanted to suggest that people could use it regardless, we'd document it as such," he added.

Here is that post:

We see a lot of spammers misuse the Indexing API like this, so I'd recommend just sticking to the documented & supported use-cases. Will your site get penalized? I'd just use it properly, or not use it. If we wanted to suggest that people could use it regardless, we'd document it as such. — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) May 23, 2025 at 10:10 AM

As a reminder, last September, Google posted a warning about spam detection for the Google Indexing API. Also, John Mueller of Google said most sites wrongfully using the indexing API are spammy anyway. As a reminder, the Google Indexing API should just be used for job postings and live stream content - nothing else. Google has said if you use it for other purposes it won't work. Many who have tried it over the years said it works to get your content indexed fast but then it drops out of the index quickly after.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.