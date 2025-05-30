Some advertisers are seeing the newly announced and much anticipated channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns within the Google Ads advertiser console in the wild. This was announced about a month ago, after hearing leaks of it weeks prior and now some are able to see it in their accounts.

Aleksejus Podpruginas posted a low resolution screenshot of him seeing this in his Google Ads account on LinkedIn and wrote, "Spotted for the first time today — the long-awaited Performance Max channels reporting beta is here!" "This update gives us visibility into how Pmax campaigns perform across specific networks like YouTube, Display, Search, and more," he added.

Here is his screenshots but I have higher resolution ones on my original post:

I found this via PPC News blog where Hana Kobzová wrote, "Still in beta, this long-awaited update gives advertisers insight into how PMax performs across different networks."

Aleksejus Podpruginas broke it down on what this can do for you:

Spot and exclude underperforming placements — If YouTube, or Display are burning budget without results, we can act. We can exclude placements.

Tailor campaigns per network — Strengthen or scale specific networks when they show promise in a separate campaign.

Improve asset coverage — More data means smarter creative decisions.

Regain control over Pmax — At last, more transparency and smarter optimization.

Analyze search terms & exclude irrelevant traffic — especially when search spend is high but conversions are low.

Any other optimization that you want!

This is how Google explained these reports:

Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ reporting‬‭ helps‬‭ you‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ your‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaign‬‭ is‬ delivering‬‭ results‬‭ across‬‭ Google’s‬‭ full‬‭ range‬‭of‬‭ channels‬‭ and‬‭ inventory.‬‭ On‬‭ the‬‭ new‬‭ "Channel‬‭ performance" page,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ performance‬‭ summary‬‭ along‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ data‬ visualization‬‭ that‬‭ makes‬‭ it‬‭ easier‬‭ to‬‭ dive‬‭ into‬‭ which‬‭ channels‬‭ you’re‬‭ engaging‬‭ customers‬‭ on‬‭ and‬ how‬‭ they’re‬‭ contributing‬‭ to‬‭ your‬‭ conversion‬‭ goals.‬ Drill‬‭ into‬‭ specific‬‭ channels‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ they‬‭ play‬‭ a‬‭ part‬‭ in‬‭ driving‬‭ performance‬‭ and‬‭ to‬‭ find‬‭ potential‬‭ areas‬‭of‬‭ improvement.‬‭ For‬‭ example,‬‭ a‬‭ home‬‭ and‬‭ garden‬‭ retailer‬‭ might‬‭ see‬‭ that‬‭ they’re‬‭ performing‬‭ well‬‭ on‬‭ YouTube‬‭ and‬‭ decide‬‭ to‬‭ invest‬‭ in‬‭ additional‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ drive‬‭ even‬ more‬‭ conversions.‬‭ We’ll‬‭ also‬‭ surface‬‭other‬‭ helpful‬‭ reports‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ page.‬ For‬‭ instance,‬‭ to‬‭ further‬‭ explore‬‭ Display‬‭ and‬‭ YouTube‬‭ results,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ link‬‭ to‬‭ placement‬‭ reports.‬

Do you see it yet?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.