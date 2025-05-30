Some Seeing Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For Performance Max

May 30, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Reporting Screen

Some advertisers are seeing the newly announced and much anticipated channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns within the Google Ads advertiser console in the wild. This was announced about a month ago, after hearing leaks of it weeks prior and now some are able to see it in their accounts.

Aleksejus Podpruginas posted a low resolution screenshot of him seeing this in his Google Ads account on LinkedIn and wrote, "Spotted for the first time today — the long-awaited Performance Max channels reporting beta is here!" "This update gives us visibility into how Pmax campaigns perform across specific networks like YouTube, Display, Search, and more," he added.

Here is his screenshots but I have higher resolution ones on my original post:

Google Ads Pmax Channel Reporting

I found this via PPC News blog where Hana Kobzová wrote, "Still in beta, this long-awaited update gives advertisers insight into how PMax performs across different networks."

Aleksejus Podpruginas broke it down on what this can do for you:

  • Spot and exclude underperforming placements — If YouTube, or Display are burning budget without results, we can act. We can exclude placements.
  • Tailor campaigns per network — Strengthen or scale specific networks when they show promise in a separate campaign.
  • Improve asset coverage — More data means smarter creative decisions.
  • Regain control over Pmax — At last, more transparency and smarter optimization.
  • Analyze search terms & exclude irrelevant traffic — especially when search spend is high but conversions are low.
  • Any other optimization that you want!

This is how Google explained these reports:

Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ reporting‬‭ helps‬‭ you‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ your‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaign‬‭ is‬ delivering‬‭ results‬‭ across‬‭ Google’s‬‭ full‬‭ range‬‭of‬‭ channels‬‭ and‬‭ inventory.‬‭ On‬‭ the‬‭ new‬‭ "Channel‬‭ performance" page,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ performance‬‭ summary‬‭ along‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ data‬ visualization‬‭ that‬‭ makes‬‭ it‬‭ easier‬‭ to‬‭ dive‬‭ into‬‭ which‬‭ channels‬‭ you’re‬‭ engaging‬‭ customers‬‭ on‬‭ and‬ how‬‭ they’re‬‭ contributing‬‭ to‬‭ your‬‭ conversion‬‭ goals.‬ Drill‬‭ into‬‭ specific‬‭ channels‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ they‬‭ play‬‭ a‬‭ part‬‭ in‬‭ driving‬‭ performance‬‭ and‬‭ to‬‭ find‬‭ potential‬‭ areas‬‭of‬‭ improvement.‬‭ For‬‭ example,‬‭ a‬‭ home‬‭ and‬‭ garden‬‭ retailer‬‭ might‬‭ see‬‭ that‬‭ they’re‬‭ performing‬‭ well‬‭ on‬‭ YouTube‬‭ and‬‭ decide‬‭ to‬‭ invest‬‭ in‬‭ additional‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ drive‬‭ even‬ more‬‭ conversions.‬‭ We’ll‬‭ also‬‭ surface‬‭other‬‭ helpful‬‭ reports‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ page.‬ For‬‭ instance,‬‭ to‬‭ further‬‭ explore‬‭ Display‬‭ and‬‭ YouTube‬‭ results,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ link‬‭ to‬‭ placement‬‭ reports.‬

Do you see it yet?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Video: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Web Publishing Dead, AI Mode Search Console Data & AI Mode Scares SEOs

May 30, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google May Extend The Google Search Box To See More Of The Query

May 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Al Max Replaces Search Max In Google Ads

May 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On How Googlebot Crawling Has Changed Over The Years

May 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Some Seeing Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For Performance Max

May 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: Page Needs To Be Indexed To Be Shown In AI Mode
Next Story: Google On How Googlebot Crawling Has Changed Over The Years

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.