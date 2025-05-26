Google has released a new help document named About Ads and AI Overviews, plus, they added a new landing page that contains a link to this single document named Ads in AI-Powered experiences. I assume Google will eventually add a new section named Ads and AI Mode in that document?

As you know, AI Overviews expanded to more countries and Google launched AI Mode in the US, with that, Google also said Ads were expanded in AI Overviews and testing in AI Mode.

So Google released this new help document with a lot more detail on Google Ads showing in AI Overviews.

Here is a copy and paste of the document, which I will track for changes for you all:

About Ads and AI Overviews

AI Overviews help users quickly find information and explore all the web has to offer. You’ll find AI Overviews in your Google Search results when our systems determine that generative AI can be especially helpful, for example, when you want to quickly understand information from a range of sources.

Before you begin

Ads are eligible to be shown above, below or within AI Overviews on Search, allowing advertisers to reach customers in new moments of exploration on Search. Keep the following in mind:

Ads above and below AI Overviews

Ads are eligible to show above or below the AI Overview in all 200+ markets where AI Overviews are available.

Ads serve following the existing auction ranking system and signals.

Existing text, shopping, local, or app ads in your Search, Shopping, Performance Max, and App campaigns are eligible to show ads above or below the AI Overviews in all markets where AI Overviews is already available.

Ads in AI Overviews

Ads in AI Overviews are currently available in English in the US on mobile and desktop devices and will expand to select English speaking countries soon.

Both the user query as well as the content of the AI Overview are considered when serving these ads.

Currently, Text and Shopping ads from existing Search, Shopping and Performance Max campaigns are eligible to show within the AI Overviews.

The rest of this article is dedicated to Ads in AI Overviews on Search.

On this page:

Shorten the path from discovery to decision: With Ads in AI Overviews, place your business into responses that are growing user satisfaction and engagement as consumers find information in faster and easier ways. Reach consumers early in their new journeys of discovery on Search

With Ads in AI Overviews, place your business into responses that are growing user satisfaction and engagement as consumers find information in faster and easier ways. Reach consumers early in their new journeys of discovery on Search Be the clear next step: Match your ad against both the user's query and AI Overview context to position your business as their immediate next step.

Match your ad against both the user's query and AI Overview context to position your business as their immediate next step. Connect in new moments of untapped intent: AI Overviews decode complex user needs and emerging questions, enabling your ads to meet customers in these previously inaccessible moments of high relevance.

Google internal data shows that people have been finding the ads within AI Overviews helpful because they can quickly connect with relevant businesses, products and services to take the next step at the exact moment they need them.

AI Overviews trigger on queries which are generally “no one right answer” queries, like complex queries or queries where it may be helpful to get information from a range of web pages.

Ads can trigger on a subset of queries when AI Overviews show if certain conditions are met, including if there is commercial intent detected and Google can show quality ads that are relevant to the user query. For ads to show within the AI Overviews, the ads must additionally be relevant to the content of the AI Overviews.

Search and shopping ads from existing Search, Shopping and Performance Max campaigns that are able to win the auction and address both the query and the information in the AI Overview are automatically eligible to show in the AI Overview.

Example: When a user searches for “why is my pool green and how do I clean it” they may see an AI Overview with suggestions to test your pool water or clean the pool by removing debris or vacuum. While this user query may not be directly commercial, our understanding of the user query + content in the AI Overview helps us detect that there could be commercial intent in this user journey, and serve relevant ads from our Search and Shopping ads inventory for “pool vacuum cleaners” to help the user take the next step. These are new opportunities for advertisers to connect with users in their journeys of discovery on Search.

AI Overviews trigger on complex answer seeking queries and advertisers are less likely to be targeting such keywords. Ads in AI Overview are matched to our understanding of the user intent based on not just the user query but also the content of the AI Overview. This is why Google requires AI-powered targeting solutions like broad match on Search or the keywordless targeting technology available through Performance Max, AI Max for Search Campaigns or Dynamic Search Ads, to match relevant ads.

Additionally it’s recommended that you prioritize Google’s AI powered solutions like smart bidding, along with investing in high quality creative on your websites.

For example, broad match or keywordless targeting enables you to be comprehensive in your keyword coverage and show up on those new, varied searches. This, combined with smart bidding ensures that the ads serve for the most relevant queries in a way that is aligned to your performance goals.

For shopping ads, retailers should ensure they maintain their feeds with the following in mind:

Ensure feeds are kept up to date with the latest product information.

Review and update key fields such as product descriptions, pricing and promotion offers, shipping and returns, and other product attributes.

Regularly verify the information provided to Google to ensure continued effectiveness as Google AI strengthens over time.

Provide the necessary number, quality, and diversity of images and videos to power some of the enhanced units

What are the performance insights from Ads in AI Overviews?

Google internal data shows that people have been finding the ads within AI Overviews helpful because they can quickly connect with relevant businesses, products and services to take the next step at the exact moment they need them. Be sure to check your performance metrics regularly to make sure you’re achieving your performance goals.

Will ads in AI Overviews be considered “Top Ads”?

Yes, ads in AI Overviews are reported as Top Ads.

How does Google determine when ads show above or below or within the AI Overview?

Google uses existing signals and systems to make these decisions.

Can I target ads only to serve within the AI Overviews?

No, you can't directly target ad placements in the AI Overviews.

Can I opt out of serving ads in AI Overviews?

No, you can't opt out of serving ads in AI Overviews.

Will I get segmented reporting when my ads serve within AI Overviews?

Google Ads currently doesn’t offer segmented reporting when ads show within Search AI Overviews. Reporting features in Google Ads are always focused on what will be most actionable. With the above in mind, Ads in AI Overviews are still in early stages. Google is still learning and actively thinking about what the future of reporting looks like for this experience and will announce when there is more to share.

Hat tip to PPC News Feed.

Forum discussion at X.