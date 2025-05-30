Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

If you want your pages to show in Google's AI Mode, it must be indexed. Google Ads channel reporting for PMax campaigns was seen in the wild. Google Ads AI Max replaced Search Max in Google Ads. Google may extend the search box. Google described how Googlebot changed over the years. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap today. Note, I am offline Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

9 Ways to Truly Differentiate Your Content in an AI World, WordStream

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.