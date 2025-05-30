Daily Search Forum Recap: May 30, 2025

May 30, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

If you want your pages to show in Google's AI Mode, it must be indexed. Google Ads channel reporting for PMax campaigns was seen in the wild. Google Ads AI Max replaced Search Max in Google Ads. Google may extend the search box. Google described how Googlebot changed over the years. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap today. Note, I am offline Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.

