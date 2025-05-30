Google Ads Al Max Replaces Search Max In Google Ads

Google seems to be renaming Search Max to AI Max within the Google Ads interface. The new wording for this says, "Al Max for search campaigns." Then there is a toggle to turn on "Optimise your campaign with Al Max" with a beta label.

As a reminder, Google renamed Search Max to AI Max recently, and we've seen Search Max in the wild a couple of times.

This was spotted by Jerome Fleck & Hana Kobzová on PPC News and Adriaan Dekker also posted about it on LinkedIn.

Here is the new screen in Google Ads for AI Max:

Ai Max Search Campaigns Live

Here is the Search Max older version:

Google Ads Search Max Beta 1741777803

Hannah said, "The update reflects Google’s broader push to align campaign types more clearly with its AI-driven capabilities, especially following the introduction of the Power Pack campaign mix at Google Marketing Live 2025."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

