Google seems to be renaming Search Max to AI Max within the Google Ads interface. The new wording for this says, "Al Max for search campaigns." Then there is a toggle to turn on "Optimise your campaign with Al Max" with a beta label.

As a reminder, Google renamed Search Max to AI Max recently, and we've seen Search Max in the wild a couple of times.

This was spotted by Jerome Fleck & Hana Kobzová on PPC News and Adriaan Dekker also posted about it on LinkedIn.

Here is the new screen in Google Ads for AI Max:

Here is the Search Max older version:

Hannah said, "The update reflects Google’s broader push to align campaign types more clearly with its AI-driven capabilities, especially following the introduction of the Power Pack campaign mix at Google Marketing Live 2025."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.