Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google seems to be renaming Search Max to AI Max within the Google Ads interface. The new wording for this says, "Al Max for search campaigns." Then there is a toggle to turn on "Optimise your campaign with Al Max" with a beta label.

As a reminder, Google renamed Search Max to AI Max recently, and we've seen Search Max in the wild a couple of times.

This was spotted by Jerome Fleck & Hana Kobzová on PPC News and Adriaan Dekker also posted about it on LinkedIn.

Here is the new screen in Google Ads for AI Max:

Here is the Search Max older version:

Hannah said, "The update reflects Google’s broader push to align campaign types more clearly with its AI-driven capabilities, especially following the introduction of the Power Pack campaign mix at Google Marketing Live 2025."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.