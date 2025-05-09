For the original iTunes version, click here.

It's been calm for the past two weeks but we are seeing Google ranking volatility hit on May 8th. Google held another creator summit, this one in Washington, D.C. Apple said Google searches are declining in Safari, but Google said searches are up across Apple devices. Google Discover in Brazil is wacky. Google Search said they stopped 20 times more scammy pages. Google’s AI crawler does render JavaScript. Google Ads new AI Max is rolling out soon. Google Ads is testing a new ad group interface. Google Shopping Ads test label for lowest in 30 days. Google Ads is testing the number of followers label. Google site commands can display AI Overviews. Google is testing replacing local pack with AI Overviews. Google is testing read reviews and appointment tags on local listings. Google Business Profiles show business address toggle is broken. Google Business Profiles information edit rejection notices are going out. And former Google Ads boss, Jerry Dischler, is leaving the company. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Get clarity of the SEO landscape through competitor analysis, keyword research, rank tracking, SERP insights and more. With industry-leading traffic and keyword data, based on real user journeys, Similarweb gives SEO professionals the whole picture so they can strategize smartly and drive sustainable business growth.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!