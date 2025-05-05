Google Shopping Ads Tests Label For Lowest In 30 Days

May 5, 2025
Google Ads

Google Sale Sign Store

Google is testing a new label or green text on its shopping ads to tell you when the price of that item is low. The label says "Lowest in 30 days," which says the price is the lowest it has been in the past month.

Google has shown various green price labels and deal labels for shopping results for a while but this is taking it a bit further.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Shopping Ads Lowest In 30 Days

Here are more screenshots:

Note, Google is also showing "30-day returns (most)" but I am not sure how new that is. Arpan Banerjee discovered this one and Adriaan Dekker posted about it on LinkedIn:

30 Day Returns Most

I think this can be useful, I just wonder if it will go beyond 30 days, like best price in a year.

Forum discussion at X.

 

