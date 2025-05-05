Google is testing a new label or green text on its shopping ads to tell you when the price of that item is low. The label says "Lowest in 30 days," which says the price is the lowest it has been in the past month.

Google has shown various green price labels and deal labels for shopping results for a while but this is taking it a bit further.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Here are more screenshots:

Noticed something new in Google carousels — a green label showing 'Lowest in 30 days'! Looks like Google is highlighting price drops more clearly now.@rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/WOzWqXvCv3 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 2, 2025

Note, Google is also showing "30-day returns (most)" but I am not sure how new that is. Arpan Banerjee discovered this one and Adriaan Dekker posted about it on LinkedIn:

I think this can be useful, I just wonder if it will go beyond 30 days, like best price in a year.

