Google Ads With Number Of Followers

May 9, 2025 - 7:51 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Influncer

Google is showing the number of followers for a Facebook and TikTok profiles in the Google Ads, the search ads. We saw Google testing this for organic / free results two years ago, but now we see them being tested on sponsored search listings.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who shared this screenshot on X:

Google Ads Facebook Followers

In the organic version, the follower counts were on social media profiles. Here, the ads link to normal web pages that are not specifically social media pages and this is not a Facebook page or a TikTok page.

So this is a bit weird...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 9, 2025

May 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, D.C. Creator Summit, Apple Safari Google Searches Drop & Google Ads AI Max

May 9, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads With Number Of Followers

May 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Country & Language Parameters

May 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Stops 20X More Scammy Pages With Better AI

May 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Auto Optimize Adds Site Level Controls

May 9, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Country & Language Parameters
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, D.C. Creator Summit, Apple Safari Google Searches Drop & Google Ads AI Max

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.