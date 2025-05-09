Google is showing the number of followers for a Facebook and TikTok profiles in the Google Ads, the search ads. We saw Google testing this for organic / free results two years ago, but now we see them being tested on sponsored search listings.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who shared this screenshot on X:

In the organic version, the follower counts were on social media profiles. Here, the ads link to normal web pages that are not specifically social media pages and this is not a Facebook page or a TikTok page.

So this is a bit weird...

