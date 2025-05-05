Google Ads PMax Search Themes Tests 50 Limit (Up From 25)

Google Ads search themes for Performance Max campaign has a limit of 25 search themes per asset group. Well, according to Thomas Eccel, Google is testing doubling that limit to 50 search themes per asset group.

Thomas posted on LinkedIn about this and wrote, "Search Themes Limit increased from 25 to 50 per Asset Group." He said this was spotted by Pronay Roy.

The help documentation currently says the limit is 25:

Add up to 25 search themes per asset group.

But Thomas shared this screenshot (with all his branding on it) showing this:

Google Ads Sheme Theme Limit

Search themes in Performance Max allow you to provide Google AI with valuable information about what your customers are searching for and which topics lead to conversions for your business.

So now you can throw more search themes at it, well, if you see the increase - most do not see it yet.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

