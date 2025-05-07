Google Ads New AI Max For Search Campaigns

May 7, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Max Logo

Google has announced a new Google Ads search campaign feature named AI Max. Google says AI Max for Search campaigns is a "new, one-click feature suite" that brings you a "suite of targeting and creative enhancements" of "the best of Google AI to your Search campaigns." Note - I believe this is the rumored Search Max we've been seeing but named AI Max now.

Google said AI Max is rolling out to all advertisers globally in beta starting later this month. Plus, you can see the API details on API Max over here.

(1) Search term matching lets you expand upon your "existing keywords using broad match and keywordless technology to find more relevant and high-performing search queries," Google wrote. Google AI will learn from your current keywords, creatives and URLs to help you show up on more relevant searches, Google added. This works like how Search and Performance Max campaigns work, specifically with the keywords and keywordless matches are prioritized.

(2) In "asset optimization" panel in the new Google Ads section of AI Max, text customization — formerly known as “automatically created assets” can help you generate new text assets based on your landing page, ads and keywords. Google said it has improved its ability to generate assets that feature clear call-to-actions and unique selling points.

(3) AI Max brings more controls that "give you the precision you previously used keywords for," Google wrote. Plus in AI Max for Search campaigns, locations of interest helps you reach specific customers based on their geographical intent at the ad group level. Plus with brand controls at both the campaign and ad group level, you can specify the exact brands you want your ads to be associated with, or prevent your ads from appearing alongside specific brands.

Googleaimaxinsearchcampaigns 1 Ezgif Com Resize

There is also a new URL parameter that gives you greater visibility into search terms across all match types, so you can optimize your landing pages in real time and maintain detailed tracking as you expand your targeting.

Greg Finn has a larger write up on this on his site over here. Menachem Ani posted his thoughts over here. Jyll Saskin Gales posted her thoughts over here.

Google is also rolling out reporting improvements to both Search and Performance Max over the next few weeks. Headlines and URLs in the search terms report give you a clearer view into your customer’s ad journey. And the improved asset reports show you how your assets are performing against KPIs like spend and conversions, not just impressions. You’ll have the option to remove any generated assets with asset removals, or specify where you'd like to send your customers with URL controls, Google wrote.

Googleaimaxinsearchcampaigns 2 Ezgif Com Resize

Here is more from Ginny Marvin:

Ginny also answered questions on LinkedIn:

The ad group level controls enables new use cases to reach users based on expressed geo intent if present in the search, otherwise if there is no expressed geo intent, then it’s based on their physical location.

You can continue to set location at the campaign level (and use “Presence” or “Presence or interest”) and then specify locations at the ad group level. Per your example, you can set California as the location (“Presence”) at the campaign level and then have an ad group set to ‘Los Angeles’.

Note that both campaign level and ad group level location requirements need to be met for the query to match.

This works well in several use cases, such as (i) a local business who wants to show ads to people interested in their business location – either via expressed geo intent in their search or with no geo in the query but are physically in the area or (ii) to reach users physically in one location (defined at the campaign level) but who are searching for another location (defined at the ad group level).

This is opt-in. Enabling it turns all 3 features on at once, but you can opt out of text customization & final URL expansion, or both, at the campaign level, and out of Search term matching at the ad group level. It's currently in beta, so not default on for new campaigns at this time.

AI Max for Search campaigns is the new name at launch.

For A/B testing, drafts & experiments are available to utilize with AI Max. More customized A/B testing capability is on the roadmap.

For eligible campaigns (those using AI Max for Search Ads), the returned value of the new ValueTrack parameter will be similar to a keyword that could match the query. For example: “extra large mens hats” could be the value when a user searches for “find good hats for men with large heads”. More details

This is entirely optional – it’s not a new campaign type or a migration. The opt-in turns all three features on at once, but you can opt out of text customization and final URL expansion, or both, at the campaign level, and out of Search term matching at the ad group level.

Keep in mind, negative keywords still work the same when AI Max features are enabled. Additionally, assets are generated based on your ad's unique context, which includes your landing page, existing ads, and keywords in your ad group.

The keywordless targeting used in search term matching targets queries based on the content on your landing pages – like DSA – as well as by the content in your assets.

1. Yes AI Max for Search campaigns is the new name at launch

2. No it does not replace existing keyword targeting but uses broad match and keywordless matching to expand reach to new queries. Additionally keyword prioritization will work the same as it does today, even with AI Max settings turned on. If the user’s search query is identical to an eligible Search keyword of any match type in your account, the Search campaign will be prioritized over Search Max expansions, and PMax.

3. Yes, you can and should still optimize your RSAs – as well as learn from generated assets if you enable text customization.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2025

May 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Held Another Google Creator Summit - This Time In D.C.

May 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Search Results Page With Large Sponsored Results Ad Grouping

May 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New AI Max For Search Campaigns

May 7, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Moving About Results Count Within Tools Menu

May 7, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Sitelinks Carousels With Images

May 7, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Moving About Results Count Within Tools Menu
Next Story: Google Search Results Page With Large Sponsored Results Ad Grouping

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.