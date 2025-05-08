Google Business Profiles Show Business Address Toggle Broken

May 8, 2025
Filed Under Google Maps

Boarded Up Storefront Google

Google Business Profiles has another bug, this time with the toggle to hide or show the business address. The toggle for "Show business address to customers" just does not work - I even tried it myself and it is not working for my business.

Henry Heredia spotted this first last night and posted about it on X - he said, "Google Business Profile bug not allowing profiles to toggle the address option."

Here is a screenshot of the toggle; clicking on it does nothing:

Show Business Address Toggle Google

This seems to be an issue across all business categories, including SABs (service area businesses) and normal businesses that have addresses.

