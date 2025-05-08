Google Business Profiles has another bug, this time with the toggle to hide or show the business address. The toggle for "Show business address to customers" just does not work - I even tried it myself and it is not working for my business.

Henry Heredia spotted this first last night and posted about it on X - he said, "Google Business Profile bug not allowing profiles to toggle the address option."

Here is a screenshot of the toggle; clicking on it does nothing:

This seems to be an issue across all business categories, including SABs (service area businesses) and normal businesses that have addresses.

