Google is testing showing a large "Sponsored results" header in the search results that can lead to more search results and grouping various Google search ads together.

Google has been testing this in various ways for some time now but these are showing up more often now.

Ian Atkins first pinged me about this on X - he shared these screenshots of this:

Then Jamie Press from Eurisko emailed me this screenshot of this:

Then I saw Brodie Clark post about it as well:

More strange ad testing from Google. This time featuring a subtle 'Sponsored results' heading to group ads on desktop, along with the odd 'People also consider' section highlighted by @rustybrick and @wilreynolds. More details: https://t.co/2FVmsuI5ZB pic.twitter.com/EKIBQF44bQ — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 7, 2025

