Google is testing showing a large "Sponsored results" header in the search results that can lead to more search results and grouping various Google search ads together.

Google has been testing this in various ways for some time now but these are showing up more often now.

Ian Atkins first pinged me about this on X - he shared these screenshots of this:

Google Sponsored Results Ad Grouping

Google Sponsored Results Ad Grouping2

Then Jamie Press from Eurisko emailed me this screenshot of this:

Google Sponsored Results Ad Grouping3

Then I saw Brodie Clark post about it as well:

Forum discussion at X.

 

