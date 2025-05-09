Daily Search Forum Recap: May 9, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search says it stops 20 times more scammy pages in Search. Google Ads is testing showing follower counts. Google AdSense auto optimize is now on the site level. Google showed how to use country and language parameters in Google Search. Bing is testing new next / previous pagination. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, D.C. Creator Summit, Apple Safari Google Searches Drop & Google Ads AI Max
    It's been calm for the past two weeks but we are seeing Google ranking volatility hit on May 8th. Google held another creator summit, this one in Washington, D.C. Apple said Google searches are declining in Safari, but Google said...
  • Google Search Stops 20X More Scammy Pages With Better AI
    Google said it is now able to catch "20-times the number of scammy pages," that it did in the past, leading to a reduction of "these scams by more than 80% in Search." Google credits investments in AI-powered scam detection systems and improved scam classifiers.
  • Google Ads With Number Of Followers
    Google is showing the number of followers for a Facebook profile in the Google Ads, the search ads. We saw Google testing this for organic / free results two years ago, but now we see them being tested on sponsored search listings.
  • Google Search Country & Language Parameters
    Did you know that you can quickly add parameters to the end of your Google Search URL to see search results in a specific language and/or country? Yes, you can do this from the advanced search settings screen in Google Search but you can also append &hl=(languagecode) + &gl=(countrycode) URL parameters, if you want to save some clicks.
  • Google AdSense Auto Optimize Adds Site Level Controls
    Google AdSense announced that the Auto optimize feature is now configurable at the site level. Google moved it out of the Experiments section and made several improvements to Auto optimize.
  • Bing Search Tests Next/Prev Pagination
    Microsoft is testing a new pagination bar for its Bing Search results. Instead of the left arrow, page numbers and then right arrow, Bing is testing showing a "Next" button and then a "Prev" button.
  • Google Star & Dotted Signage
    This Google signage, which looks like a form of the super G, Google logo, formed in red, blue, green and yellow stars and dots, caught my eye. This was in the Google Sunnyvale office and I found it on Instagram.

