This week we covered the ongoing Google Search ranking volatility. I posted the big Google webmaster report for May. Google admitted in a deposition that it used its search data for Gemini AI. Google Search Console leaked that it was showing desktop data for the Google Discover performance report. Google Search Console’s API was stuck most of this week. Google may label commercial search queries features as sponsored. Google Ads channel reporting for PMax is finally rolling out. Google is testing linking the local panel’s review button to AI Overviews. Google is also testing AI Overviews on the right side of the page. Google AI Mode is being tested in the wild, and they added product and place cards, plus more. Google Merchant Center has a Search for Products feature. Google is testing new shipping, Reuters, and payments sections in the retailer knowledge panel. Google is testing a new shopping ads design. Google has this track deals from search button. Bing Copilot answers get videos section. Microsoft reported earnings and its ad revenue is up 21% again. Google AdSense will show ads in AI chatbots. ChatGPT Search now has shopping search features. Apple Intelligence will add Google Gemini and other AI services by end of 2025. Apple updated its Applebot documentation. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed. For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!