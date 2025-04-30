Google is testing a feature to let you get notified if there is a deal for the product(s) you are searching for directly in Google Search. It is named "Track deals from this search" and it has a slider to toggle on the notification.
The core functionality here is not new, Google had deal tracking in Chrome and other platforms for a while, but it showing up like this, seems new to me.
Here is a screenshot from Sachin Patel of this that he posted on X:
I assume Google would send you a push notification of sorts when the price goes below a certain point.
Here are more screenshots:
Google tests 'Track Deal' button in SERP@brodieseo @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/NZvbqd0qIi— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 29, 2025
Forum discussion at X.