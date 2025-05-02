Google Testing AI Mode In Wild; Adds Product/Place Cards, History Tab & More

Google is expanding AI Mode both in terms of features and access. Google is testing AI Mode in the wild with a limited number of searchers. Google also opened up its waitlist to all 18+ U.S. users. Google added product and place cards to the AI Mode results. Plus, Google added a history tab.

This is a big step - Google testing AI Mode in the wild, without requiring the user to opt in to AI Mode in Search Labs. Google's Soufi Esmaeilzadeh, said, "a small percentage of people in the U.S. will see the AI Mode tab in Search, and we’ll continue to incorporate feedback into the experience."

To me, that means Google will potentially soon open AI Mode up to all users - maybe as soon as at Google I/O in a couple of weeks.

Also, Google said there is no more waitlist, it is open immediately to anyone who opts in and is in the U.S. and of age 18 or older.

Google also added product and place cards, the products pull from the Google Shopping Graph and the places pull from Google Business Profiles, the local listings. Google said, "For local spots, like restaurants, salons and stores, you can quickly see info like ratings, reviews, and opening hours, and if you’re looking for a product, you’ll see shoppable options with real-time prices (including the latest promotions), images, shipping details and local inventory. For example, if you’re looking for the best vintage shops for mid-century modern furniture, AI Mode will show local stores along with helpful insights like live busyness, and you can easily call or get directions."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Mode Products Places Cards

Finally, Google added a "history" panel where you can see your previous queries and pick up from where you left off:

Google Ai Mode History Panel

And of course, this can be a concern - but this is where things are headed:

And there is some early feedback:

Forum discussion at X.

 

