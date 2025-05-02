Google is expanding AI Mode both in terms of features and access. Google is testing AI Mode in the wild with a limited number of searchers. Google also opened up its waitlist to all 18+ U.S. users. Google added product and place cards to the AI Mode results. Plus, Google added a history tab.

This is a big step - Google testing AI Mode in the wild, without requiring the user to opt in to AI Mode in Search Labs. Google's Soufi Esmaeilzadeh, said, "a small percentage of people in the U.S. will see the AI Mode tab in Search, and we’ll continue to incorporate feedback into the experience."

To me, that means Google will potentially soon open AI Mode up to all users - maybe as soon as at Google I/O in a couple of weeks.

Also, Google said there is no more waitlist, it is open immediately to anyone who opts in and is in the U.S. and of age 18 or older.

Google also added product and place cards, the products pull from the Google Shopping Graph and the places pull from Google Business Profiles, the local listings. Google said, "For local spots, like restaurants, salons and stores, you can quickly see info like ratings, reviews, and opening hours, and if you’re looking for a product, you’ll see shoppable options with real-time prices (including the latest promotions), images, shipping details and local inventory. For example, if you’re looking for the best vintage shops for mid-century modern furniture, AI Mode will show local stores along with helpful insights like live busyness, and you can easily call or get directions."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Finally, Google added a "history" panel where you can see your previous queries and pick up from where you left off:

Big update for AI Mode – plus new features:



🔓open access to all Labs users in the US (try it here → https://t.co/r1Ucy3ZrC7)

📍new ways to take the next steps on shopping and local recs



Let us know what you think! https://t.co/lElhkBEQzp — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) May 1, 2025

And of course, this can be a concern - but this is where things are headed:

If you focus on publishing product reviews, check out the video below. It shows what "best product" searches will look like in AI Mode when product cards show up. Also notice the follow-up question (which I often conduct when using AI mode). AI Mode provides a lot of… https://t.co/CfOLkXDtzz — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 1, 2025

And there is some early feedback:

thanks for sharing - both on our radar! — Robby Stein (@rmstein) May 2, 2025

