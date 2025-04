Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Apple has made some updates to its Applebot documentation, primarily explaining the difference between the normal Applebot crawler and the Applebot-Extended crawler. To be clear, Applebot-Extended is not new, Apple introduced it about a year ago but Apple wanted to clarify how blocking Applebot-Extended impacts Applebot, if at all.

Apple explained that "data crawled by Applebot may also be used to help train Apple foundation models powering generative AI features across Apple products, including Apple Intelligence, Services, and Developer Tools."

Now, if you want to block Applebot-Extended, Apple wrote, "Web publishers can opt-out from having their content used to train generative foundation models by disallowing Applebot-Extended in the robots.txt file."

But even if you do block it, Applebot may still be used for other Apple Search related services. Apple wrote, "Even if you disallow Applebot-Extended, your website instructions may still allow Applebot to crawl your webpages. In that case, your content would remain discoverable through Spotlight, Siri, as well as other system-wide features on Apple devices."

There was another small change but not sustainable, you can view the older version here and the new version here.

Here is the big change in the new version:

Here is what it read before:

