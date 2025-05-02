Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Mode is now out in the wild, drops waitlist, adds places and product cards and a new history bar. Google Merchant Center added search of products in the console. Google's Ginny Marvin, the Ads Liaison, was interviewed by Navah Hopkins. Google Ads to display payment profile names in the Google Ads transparency section. Bing is testing half underlines for its search tab menu bar. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

