Google is testing a new design for the shopping ads format, one that looks a bit more like the image pack design than shopping ads. The normal shopping ads are more in a carousel format, and not rows of products, as well.

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel on X and then Brodie Clark spotted it and posted on X and SERP Alerts too.

Here is what it looks like:

Here is the normal look:

Here are more screenshots and videos:

Google is testing out a section below the Shopping ads on desktop that appears similar to an image pack. When extending the section (that appears as images), it is only then that you can identify them as an extension of the ads themselves. Details: https://t.co/Dxzmk1Fjkr pic.twitter.com/pUPEea5oQl — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) April 29, 2025

Do you like this look?

