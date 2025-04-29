Google Tests New Shopping Ads Design

Google Shopping Bags

Google is testing a new design for the shopping ads format, one that looks a bit more like the image pack design than shopping ads. The normal shopping ads are more in a carousel format, and not rows of products, as well.

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel on X and then Brodie Clark spotted it and posted on X and SERP Alerts too.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Test New Shopping Ads Design

Here is the normal look:

Google Shopping Ads Normal

Here are more screenshots and videos:

Do you like this look?

Forum discussion at X.

 

