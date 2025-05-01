Google has confirmed that Apple will be adding its Gemini AI service to Apple Intelligence by the end of 2025, reports are saying. We knew this would happen but we should also expect Apple to add not just Gemini but other AI services to Apple Intelligence.

We saw some underlying code that suggested this would be happening in a future release.

But now via Department of Justice lawyer Veronica Onyema, where The Verge reported:

Apple senior vice president Craig Federighi hinted at plans to build Gemini into its Apple Intelligence feature last June, when the AI service was first announced. “We want to enable users ultimately to choose the models they want, maybe Google Gemini in the future,” Federighi said at the time. Today’s update came in response to questions asked by Department of Justice lawyer Veronica Onyema. Pichai answered “Correct” when asked about these plans. He also said he had met with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss AI development. “He [Cook] was trying to understand our plans for how we’re evolving AI technologies, our roadmap, and as part of that, we talked about the Gemini app distribution as well,” Pichai said. He added that he was told by Cook that more third-party AI models would ship on Apple Intelligence later this year.

I mean, this is how I always said I thought Apple Intelligence would work. Apple Intelligence would use its own AI to determine which third-party AI it should use for the best answer to the query.

It seems like we will see more of this in the coming months from Apple. That is, if they can get their act together.

