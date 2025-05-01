In early March, it was leaked that Google Ads will be rolling out channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now it is official, Google said they are introducing "‭new‬‭ channel-level‬‭ reporting‬‭ in‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max" plus, "full‬‭ search‬‭ terms‬‭ reporting‬ and‬‭ more‬‭ detailed‬‭ asset‬‭ reporting‬‭ that‬‭ show‬‭ you‬‭ all‬‭ the‬‭ metrics‬‭ for‬‭ individual‬‭ assets.‬"

Google explained:

Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ reporting‬‭ helps‬‭ you‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ your‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaign‬‭ is‬ delivering‬‭ results‬‭ across‬‭ Google’s‬‭ full‬‭ range‬‭of‬‭ channels‬‭ and‬‭ inventory.‬‭ On‬‭ the‬‭ new‬‭ "Channel‬‭ performance" page,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ performance‬‭ summary‬‭ along‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ data‬ visualization‬‭ that‬‭ makes‬‭ it‬‭ easier‬‭ to‬‭ dive‬‭ into‬‭ which‬‭ channels‬‭ you’re‬‭ engaging‬‭ customers‬‭ on‬‭ and‬ how‬‭ they’re‬‭ contributing‬‭ to‬‭ your‬‭ conversion‬‭ goals.‬ Drill‬‭ into‬‭ specific‬‭ channels‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ they‬‭ play‬‭ a‬‭ part‬‭ in‬‭ driving‬‭ performance‬‭ and‬‭ to‬‭ find‬‭ potential‬‭ areas‬‭of‬‭ improvement.‬‭ For‬‭ example,‬‭ a‬‭ home‬‭ and‬‭ garden‬‭ retailer‬‭ might‬‭ see‬‭ that‬‭ they’re‬‭ performing‬‭ well‬‭ on‬‭ YouTube‬‭ and‬‭ decide‬‭ to‬‭ invest‬‭ in‬‭ additional‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ drive‬‭ even‬ more‬‭ conversions.‬‭ We’ll‬‭ also‬‭ surface‬‭other‬‭ helpful‬‭ reports‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ page.‬ For‬‭ instance,‬‭ to‬‭ further‬‭ explore‬‭ Display‬‭ and‬‭ YouTube‬‭ results,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ link‬‭ to‬‭ placement‬‭ reports.‬

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here are some more static images:

Google also is rolling out full search term reporting. Google said ‭"Search‬‭ terms‬‭ reporting‬‭ is‬‭ rolling‬‭ out‬‭ now, ‭on‬‭ top ‬‭of‬‭ existing‬‭ Search‬‭ terms‬‭ insights‬‭." You can "use‬‭ this‬‭ information‬‭ to‬‭ create‬‭ new‬‭ text‬‭ assets‬‭ geared‬‭ towards‬‭ your‬‭ highest-performing‬‭ search‬ terms.‬‭ Or‬‭ if‬‭ you‬‭ discover‬‭ any‬‭ search‬‭ terms‬‭ that‬‭ aren’t‬‭ a‬‭ good‬‭ fit‬‭ for‬‭ your‬‭ business,‬‭ apply‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ negative‬‭keywords‬‭or‬‭ brand‬‭ exclusions‬‭ as‬‭ needed,‬‭ while‬ ‭keeping‬‭ an‬‭ eye‬‭ on‬ your‬‭ performance‬‭ to‬‭ make‬‭ sure‬‭ you’re‬‭ not‬‭ limiting‬‭ your‬‭ reach," Google added.

Also, Google Ads is "adding‬‭ impressions,‬‭ clicks‬‭ and‬‭ cost‬‭ so‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ see‬‭ a‬‭ wider‬‭ range‬‭ of‭ metrics,‬‭ and‬‭ expanding‬‭ this‬‭ reporting‬‭ beyond‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ to‬‭ Search‬‭ and‬‭ Display‬‭ campaigns.‬‭ Use‬‭ this‬‭ data‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ which‬‭ asset‬‭ types‬‭ and‬‭ themes‬‭ drive‬‭ the‬‭ most‬‭ impact‬ so‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ prioritize‬‭ what‬‭ to‬‭ build‬‭ next‬‭ and‬‭ maximize‬‭ your‬‭ variety‬‭ and‬‭ Ad‬‭ Strength‬‭."

Not at this time but I'll pass it along. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 30, 2025

Here is Greg Finn's thoughts:

Forum discussion at X.