In early March, it was leaked that Google Ads will be rolling out channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now it is official, Google said they are introducing "new channel-level reporting in Performance Max" plus, "full search terms reporting and more detailed asset reporting that show you all the metrics for individual assets."
Google explained:
Channel performance reporting helps you understand how your Performance Max campaign is delivering results across Google’s full rangeof channels and inventory. On the new "Channel performance" page, you’ll find a campaign-level performance summary along with a new data visualization that makes it easier to dive into which channels you’re engaging customers on and how they’re contributing to your conversion goals.
Drill into specific channels to understand how they play a part in driving performance and to find potential areasof improvement. For example, a home and garden retailer might see that they’re performing well on YouTube and decide to invest in additional video assets to drive even more conversions. We’ll also surfaceother helpful reports on the Channel performance page. For instance, to further explore Display and YouTube results, you’ll find a link to placement reports.
Here is a GIF of it in action:
Here are some more static images:
Google also is rolling out full search term reporting. Google said "Search terms reporting is rolling out now, on top of existing Search terms insights." You can "use this information to create new text assets geared towards your highest-performing search terms. Or if you discover any search terms that aren’t a good fit for your business, apply campaign-level negativekeywordsor brand exclusions as needed, while keeping an eye on your performance to make sure you’re not limiting your reach," Google added.
Also, Google Ads is "adding impressions, clicks and cost so you can see a wider range of metrics, and expanding this reporting beyond Performance Max to Search and Display campaigns. Use this data to understand which asset types and themes drive the most impact so you can prioritize what to build next and maximize your variety and Ad Strength."
Here is Greg Finn's thoughts:
