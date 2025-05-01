Official Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For Performance Max & More

May 1, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Reporting

In early March, it was leaked that Google Ads will be rolling out channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now it is official, Google said they are introducing "‭new‬‭ channel-level‬‭ reporting‬‭ in‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max" plus, "full‬‭ search‬‭ terms‬‭ reporting‬ and‬‭ more‬‭ detailed‬‭ asset‬‭ reporting‬‭ that‬‭ show‬‭ you‬‭ all‬‭ the‬‭ metrics‬‭ for‬‭ individual‬‭ assets.‬"

Google explained:

Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ reporting‬‭ helps‬‭ you‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ your‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ campaign‬‭ is‬ delivering‬‭ results‬‭ across‬‭ Google’s‬‭ full‬‭ range‬‭of‬‭ channels‬‭ and‬‭ inventory.‬‭ On‬‭ the‬‭ new‬‭ "Channel‬‭ performance" page,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ performance‬‭ summary‬‭ along‬‭ with‬‭ a‬‭ new‬‭ data‬ visualization‬‭ that‬‭ makes‬‭ it‬‭ easier‬‭ to‬‭ dive‬‭ into‬‭ which‬‭ channels‬‭ you’re‬‭ engaging‬‭ customers‬‭ on‬‭ and‬ how‬‭ they’re‬‭ contributing‬‭ to‬‭ your‬‭ conversion‬‭ goals.‬

Drill‬‭ into‬‭ specific‬‭ channels‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ how‬‭ they‬‭ play‬‭ a‬‭ part‬‭ in‬‭ driving‬‭ performance‬‭ and‬‭ to‬‭ find‬‭ potential‬‭ areas‬‭of‬‭ improvement.‬‭ For‬‭ example,‬‭ a‬‭ home‬‭ and‬‭ garden‬‭ retailer‬‭ might‬‭ see‬‭ that‬‭ they’re‬‭ performing‬‭ well‬‭ on‬‭ YouTube‬‭ and‬‭ decide‬‭ to‬‭ invest‬‭ in‬‭ additional‬‭ video‬‭ assets‬‭ to‬‭ drive‬‭ even‬ more‬‭ conversions.‬‭ We’ll‬‭ also‬‭ surface‬‭other‬‭ helpful‬‭ reports‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ Channel‬‭ performance‬‭ page.‬ For‬‭ instance,‬‭ to‬‭ further‬‭ explore‬‭ Display‬‭ and‬‭ YouTube‬‭ results,‬‭ you’ll‬‭ find‬‭ a‬‭ link‬‭ to‬‭ placement‬‭ reports.‬

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Pmax Channel Reporting Google Gif

Here are some more static images:

Google Ads Channel Performance Reporting Main

Google Adschannel Performance Reporting Wo Product Data

Google Ads Channel Performance Reporting Click Into Channel

Google Ads Channel Distribution Table

Google also is rolling out full search term reporting. Google said ‭"Search‬‭ terms‬‭ reporting‬‭ is‬‭ rolling‬‭ out‬‭ now, ‭on‬‭ top ‬‭of‬‭ existing‬‭ Search‬‭ terms‬‭ insights‬‭." You can "use‬‭ this‬‭ information‬‭ to‬‭ create‬‭ new‬‭ text‬‭ assets‬‭ geared‬‭ towards‬‭ your‬‭ highest-performing‬‭ search‬ terms.‬‭ Or‬‭ if‬‭ you‬‭ discover‬‭ any‬‭ search‬‭ terms‬‭ that‬‭ aren’t‬‭ a‬‭ good‬‭ fit‬‭ for‬‭ your‬‭ business,‬‭ apply‬‭ campaign-level‬‭ negative‬‭keywords‬‭or‬‭ brand‬‭ exclusions‬‭ as‬‭ needed,‬‭ while‬ ‭keeping‬‭ an‬‭ eye‬‭ on‬ your‬‭ performance‬‭ to‬‭ make‬‭ sure‬‭ you’re‬‭ not‬‭ limiting‬‭ your‬‭ reach," Google added.

Also, Google Ads is "adding‬‭ impressions,‬‭ clicks‬‭ and‬‭ cost‬‭ so‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ see‬‭ a‬‭ wider‬‭ range‬‭ of‭ metrics,‬‭ and‬‭ expanding‬‭ this‬‭ reporting‬‭ beyond‬‭ Performance‬‭ Max‬‭ to‬‭ Search‬‭ and‬‭ Display‬‭ campaigns.‬‭ Use‬‭ this‬‭ data‬‭ to‬‭ understand‬‭ which‬‭ asset‬‭ types‬‭ and‬‭ themes‬‭ drive‬‭ the‬‭ most‬‭ impact‬ so‬‭ you‬‭ can‬‭ prioritize‬‭ what‬‭ to‬‭ build‬‭ next‬‭ and‬‭ maximize‬‭ your‬‭ variety‬‭ and‬‭ Ad‬‭ Strength‬‭."

Google Ads Asset Reporting Static

Google Ads Diagnostics

Here is Greg Finn's thoughts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

May 2025 Google Webmaster Report

May 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense To Show Ads In AI Chatbots

May 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Apple Intelligence To Add Google Gemini & Other AI

May 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Official Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For Performance Max & More

May 1, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Testing Shopping Ads With Favicons

May 1, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Testing Shopping Ads With Favicons
Next Story: Apple Intelligence To Add Google Gemini & Other AI

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.