Back in February, I reported about this unusual Google Search ad format for people also considered sponsored results. They did not look like ads, but they were labeled sponsored.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed these are a sponsored ads experiment, but clicking on them do not result in a charge. They are labeled as sponsored only because they go to more commercial queries, she said.

(1) This is just an experiment and not fully live.

(2) Advertisers do not pay for clicks on these.

(3) They are labeled as "Sponsored" because they link to commercial queries.

This is currently an experiment. Advertisers do not pay for clicks on these placements. As part of this experiment, we label this unit as "Sponsored" because it links to search results for commercial queries related to the search.

It is interesting Google would label links to commercial queries as sponsored, don't you think?

More SERP Inception. As I was testing a query this morning based on Barry's latest post, I came across "People also consider"... which is SPONSORED. Barry covered this in February, but it's another great example of SERP Inception.



First, who is sponsoring those links, and why??… pic.twitter.com/ntpenFHFKR — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 14, 2025

