Microsoft Bing is testing placing a "more videos" section in the Bing Copilot answers. Recently we covered how Bing placed images and video links but this implementation makes more sense.

This new one was spotted by Sachin Patel who wrote on X, "Bing Copilot search test: The 'More Videos' section redirects to the main video section. It also displays images, and when clicked, they open in full size along with the page URL they were taken from."

Here is a screenshot:

Bing More Videos

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

