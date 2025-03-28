Google's March 2025 core update finished yesterday, I have a standalone video on that, so check it out. The core update caused more volatility at the tail end of the rollout. Google said there is no specific date for when a specific site may surface better in Google Search, but they will continue to make changes in 2025. Google updates its spam help document, which may convey something. Google AI Mode has expanded to more users, it was a buggy expansion. Google AI Overviews now work in several EU countries. Google is promoting AI Mode with banner ads in its search results. Google shut down AI (SGE) while browsing. Google Business Profiles is still super delayed, a Google rep confirmed but later this week, it seems Google made some progress. Google launched AI Overviews for itineraries, Google Lens tour features, Maps with screenshots and hotel price tracking. Google Merchant Center click reporting to match Google Ads in April. Google Merchant Center lost conversion data in February. Google Ads search terms report now shows PMax terms. Google Local Service Ads tests removing the Google Screened green checkmark. Google Ads different auction locations may impact CTR and impression rates. Google said removing EU publishers did not impact its search ad revenue. Bing Ads can now show in featured snippets, they call it “you might also like.” That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

