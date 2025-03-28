Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March core update is done, I dig into what we know about it. Google AI Overviews can make itineraries, Google Lens can give you a tour, you can track hotel prices and more. Google local knowledge panels gain clipable coupons. Google is testing contactless labels. Google Ads WhatsApp conversions get more detailed. Google AI (SGE) while browsing feature is gone. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How One Brand Solved the Marketing Attribution Puzzle [Video], Content Marketing Institute

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Circle to Search is getting new text chips for AI Overviews, Android Authority

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.