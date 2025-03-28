Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's March core update is done, I dig into what we know about it. Google AI Overviews can make itineraries, Google Lens can give you a tour, you can track hotel prices and more. Google local knowledge panels gain clipable coupons. Google is testing contactless labels. Google Ads WhatsApp conversions get more detailed. Google AI (SGE) while browsing feature is gone. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
Google's March 2025 core update is now done rolling out, it took 14 days, starting on March 13, 2025 at around 12:23 pm ET and ending on March 27, 2025 at around 8:34 am ET. Google posted saying, "The rollout was complete as of March 27, 2025."
-
Video: Google Core Update Done, Will Site Recover, AI Mode Expands, Google Ads PMax Search Terms & More
Google's March 2025 core update finished yesterday, I have a standalone video on that, so check it out. The core update caused more volatility at the tail end of the rollout. Google said there is no specific date for when a specific site may surface better in Google Search, but...
-
Google Local Knowledge Panel With Promotion Clipable Coupons
We've seen the clipable coupons within the search results for several years now and in store listings and many places, but have we seen them in local knowledge panels? Maybe, I am not sure.
-
Google AI Overviews Itinerary, Lens Tour Guide, Maps Screenshot & Track Prices
Google announced a number of features across Google Search, Maps, Lens and other areas around travel and vacation planning. Some of the features were already out there but let's recap some of the more interesting features.
-
Google Tests Contactless Label In Place Of Curbside Pickup
Google is testing a "contactless" label in place of the curbside pickup labels in the shopping search results. The curbside label became popular during COVID and has stuck around as a convenience factor for shoppers after.
-
Google Ads WhatsApp Conversation Goals Get Diagnostics & More
Google Ads conversation started goals section, where you setup WhatsApp messages within Google Ads, has new tabs. Google added diagnostics, store diagnostics, and webpages.
-
Google AI (SGE) While Browsing No Longer
19 months ago, Google released a feature named SGE while browsing, and later changed it to AI while browsing. Well, that feature is no longer - Google has deprecated it and put it in the Google graveyard.
-
Shiny Bling Google Signage
This looks like a new sign hanging in one of the Google offices. The signage is super shiny and has some bling to it. I wonder how it does with fingerprints?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Ads Mobile App Update! Slow but they are updating it. The Change History feature is now available! Track all campaign modifications on the go - no desktop needed when you are out., Govind Singh Panwar on X
- I've been using Brand Exclusions in Pmax regularly. First time seeing the option to still allow Shopping ads to show for the brand, which doesn't make sense to me. Why would you want branded shopping in the mix if you are e, David Kyle on X
- Ecommerce SEO: this has to be one of the most interesting setups I've seen for ranking within organic product grids, but is likely pushing the boundaries of Google's guidelines. Within some eCommerce segments, some of the highest, Brodie Clark on X
- I analyzed 325,522 local search results for high-intent keywords across 32 home service business industries to assess AI Overview presence. Key Findings: 7.02% of search results included an AI Overview. Top 10 Indust, Dmytro On X
- If you thought Google’s Reddit problem was bad before, the March 2025 core update is making it much worse. Reddit’s organic page count has gone up by about 26% since the update began on March 13, according to Ahrefs data. Enjoy, Goog Enough on X
- people love MCP and we are excited to add support across our products. available today in the agents SDK and support for chatgpt desktop app + responses api coming soon!, Sam Altman on X
- We are introducing answer modes in Perplexity to make the core search product even better for verticals: travel, shopping, places, images, videos, jobs. The next step is to get super precise that you don't have to press on these ta, Aravind Srinivas on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Think email is dead? Think again.
- Google Demand Gen get new conversion tracking columns
- Google drops AI while browsing feature
- Remote, content SEO roles in decline: Report
- Google March 2025 core update rollout is now complete
- 6 easy ways to adapt your SEO strategy for stronger AI visibility
Other Great Search Stories:
