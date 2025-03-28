Daily Search Forum Recap: March 28, 2025

Mar 28, 2025
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's March core update is done, I dig into what we know about it. Google AI Overviews can make itineraries, Google Lens can give you a tour, you can track hotel prices and more. Google local knowledge panels gain clipable coupons. Google is testing contactless labels. Google Ads WhatsApp conversions get more detailed. Google AI (SGE) while browsing feature is gone. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

The Pulse of the search community

