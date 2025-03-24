Google Ads Search Terms Report Gets PMax Terms

Google now is showing Performance Max terms in the Google Ads search terms report. Plus this report shows the new negative keywords terms that is now supported for PMax campaigns.

Hana Kobzová notified me of this over on X and she reported this also on PPC News Feed and shared a screenshot of this:

Performance Max Search Terms Report

This seems like a very big deal for Google advertisers. In fact, most of the comments around this on social are super happy. Although, not everyone is seeing this just yet, which means it might not be rolled out to everyone.

Forum discussion at X.

 

