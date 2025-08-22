This week, we did a check in on the ongoing Google Search ranking volatility. Google AI Mode expanded to 180 countries, added agentic experiences, got more personalized and gained sharable links. ChatGPT may be sending less traffic to sites, according to one report. A new tool is tracking referral traffic from ChatGPT vs Google. Google explained the difference between the Chrome UX report and the Core Web Vitals report in Search Console. Google AI Overviews is testing an overlay bottom tray section. Google is testing new share icons in the search results. Google Discover has this publisher entity follow page, which is neat. Google Ads Search Partner Network finally has full placement reporting. Google Ads is dropping language targeting settings to do it via AI. Google Ads is rolling out the Asset Studio as beta. Google Ads tests X visits per month label on sponsored ads. Google Merchant API will replace the Content API for Shopping. Google updated the Google Ads API documentation. Google will replace the Local Service Ads badge with one verified badge. SEOs should not expect access to the Google Trends API anytime soon, Google is just starting to accept applications. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

