Google seems to be testing removing the green checkmark from the Local Service Ads. I was able to replicate this for the same query, and the same set of advertisers. In one case it has the Google Screened checkmark in green and in the other, it does not.

Here they are side-by-side, each screenshot was taken a minute from each other:

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted an email on X showing that Google confirmed that this is a test. The email says, "the badge is not showing because local services is currently testing a feature wherein all of the results in the local services platform do not have a badge."

The test has been going on since last week and Anthony is not a happy camper with this test:

SUPER PISSED!!!!!!! Google Local Services Ads Is Testing Showing Local Services Ads WITHOUT The Green Check Mark Badge WHICH IS THE ENTIRE REASON FOR THE PLATFORM AND AD FORMAT!!!!!!!!



The Selling Point Has Always Been "Earn Trust With The Google Screened Or Google Guaranteed… pic.twitter.com/lIeMDr2LJQ — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) March 20, 2025

More Local Services Ads WITHOUT The Green Check Mark Or Also Known As PPC ADS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



STILL SUPER PISSED ABOUT THIS!!!!!!!!! JUST KILL THIS PLATFORM FOR LEGAL IF YOU ARE GOING TO DO THIS!!!! THIS IS JUST F**KED!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iAghA3Gn1R — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) March 24, 2025

More INSANE LSA Stuff.



Now We Seeing Stand Alone LSA's That HAVE Green Marks But That ARE NOT VERIFIED Advertisers!?!?!?!?!?!



WHAT THE F**K IS GOING ON HERE?!?!?!?!?! FIX YOUR SH*T!!!!!!!!!! Ughhh So Tired Of This BS. Why Do We All Have To Jump Through So Many Hoops But Then… pic.twitter.com/wHBQ02Wl3V — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) March 21, 2025

