Google Local Service Ads Tests Removing Green Screened Checkmark

Mar 25, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Green

Google seems to be testing removing the green checkmark from the Local Service Ads. I was able to replicate this for the same query, and the same set of advertisers. In one case it has the Google Screened checkmark in green and in the other, it does not.

Here they are side-by-side, each screenshot was taken a minute from each other:

Google Lsa With Without Green Checkmark

This was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted an email on X showing that Google confirmed that this is a test. The email says, "the badge is not showing because local services is currently testing a feature wherein all of the results in the local services platform do not have a badge."

The test has been going on since last week and Anthony is not a happy camper with this test:

Forum discussion at X.

 

