Google On Good Web Crawler Attributes

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Googlebot Lizzi Image

Myriam Jessier asked Google about what would be good attributes of a web crawler. In which both Martin Splitt and Gary Illyes gave some responses to.

Myriam Jessier asked on Bluesky, "what are the good attributes? One should look into when picking a crawler to check things on a site for SEO and gen AI search?"

Martin Splitt from Google replied with this list of attributes:

  • support http/2
  • declare identity in the user agent
  • respect robots.txt
  • backoff if the server slows
  • follow caching directives*
  • reasonable retry mechanisms
  • follow redirects
  • handle errors gracefully*

Gary Illyes from Google forwarded the conversation to a new IETF document that talks about Crawler best practices. Gary wrote that this document was posted a few weeks ago.

It covers the recommended best practices including:

  • Crawlers must support and respect the Robots Exclusion Protocol.
  • Crawlers must be easily identifiable through their user agent string.
  • Crawlers must not interfere with the regular operation of a site.
  • Crawlers must support caching directives.
  • Crawlers must expose the IP ranges they are crawling from in a standardized format.
  • Crawlers must expose a page that explains how the crawled data is used and how it can be blocked.

Check out that full document over here - you can see that Gary Illyes co-authored it but not under Google's name.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

Image credit to Lizzi

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests Moving Follow Button Within Knowledge Panel Menu

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Other Search Engines

Google On Good Web Crawler Attributes

Aug 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 21, 2025

Aug 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Other Search Engines

Report: OpenAI ChatGPT Sending 52% Less Referral Traffic (Do You See That?)

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Share Icon For Search Results & AI Mode Again

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Rolls Out Asset Studio (Beta)

Aug 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Gemini Cake Made Of AI
Next Story: Google Tests Moving Follow Button Within Knowledge Panel Menu

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.