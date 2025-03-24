Google Ads has confirmed that it has lost some conversion data for some advertisers who used Google Merchant Center in February. The data is not coming back, it is unrecoverable. We don't know the exact dates, but Google did mention it was in February 2025.

The email was posted by Arpan Banerjee on X and it reads:

I understand how concerning it must be to not see conversion data reflected in Google Merchant Center, especially when you've already enabled conversion tracking. I appreciate your diligence in looking into this, and I want to assure you that I took the time to reach out to our wider team to get more insights on this matter. Upon further investigation, we confirmed that there was a temporary issue within Google Merchant Center in February 2025 that resulted in some conversion data loss. Our Engineering team has already resolved the underlying issue, and Merchant Center reporting is now functioning correctly. No action is required on your end. However, I want to be transparent in letting you know that the conversion data lost during that period is unfortunately unrecoverable. I understand that this may not be the news you were hoping for, and I sincerely apologize for any impact this may have had on your reporting and analysis.

Again, we don't know how widespread this is, how many advertisers this impacted and the exact date of the data loss. I doubt it is related to the March 1 ads outage but who knows.

But you should all be aware of this, if you use Google Merchant Center conversion data.

