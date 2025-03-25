Google will change how it counts clicks in Google Merchant Center starting April 21, 2025. This change will make clicks count the same way Google Ads counts clicks. This means your current and historical reporting for clicks may change on April 21st.

Google sent an email to those impacted by this, which Arpan Banerjee shared with me on X - it reads:

As of April 21, 2025, we're updating Google Merchant Center to align click reporting with Google Ads. This change reflects new advertising formats that have different types of interactions. While Google Ads reports clicks separately from other interactions, Merchant Center currently reports all interactions as product clicks. With this update, the definition of product clicks will be the same across both platforms. As a result, you'll notice some changes to your current and historical data reported in Merchant Center. There will be no change to your reporting experience in Google Ads, where you'll continue to see clicks and interactions for your ad campaigns.

Here is a screenshot of that email:

Interactions defined by Google Ads is:

The main user action associated with an ad format—clicks and swipes for text and Shopping ads, views for video ads, calls for call assets, and so on.

