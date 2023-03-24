Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Bard Launched, Bing Chat Image Creation, Generative AI Policies & More SEO/SEM News

The Google broad core update for March is not done yet, and we see tremors. Google started to roll out Bard, and while it is fast and has a sleek interface, it was a bit underwhelming when compared to Bing Chat. In fact, Bard is unlikely to link to sources and content creators too often. Even Bing’s CEO at Microsoft said Bard is “pretty far behind” Bing Chat. Bing is testing Chat answer boxes in the search results. Bing Chat is also integrating its Bing Image Creator tool, and it started to work a few days after it was announced. Microsoft is relaxing restrictions on balanced mode before other modes. Microsoft Bing said there is no site blacklist for the Bing Chat sidebar in Edge. Google posted its generative AI policies, will they apply to Search? Google updated the Google Search Status dashboard to include ranking updates. Google Search Console’s URL inspection tool added if a video embed URL page uses indexifembedded. Google said URLs are not removed until after Google processes the robots.txt file and then after the specific URL is processed by Google. Bing Webmaster Tools may be missing a week of data. Google is testing highlighting snippets in the Google Explore search feature. Google Business Profiles displays wrong and dangerously incorrect service pricing for some businesses. Google is testing showing only one star in the local pack. Google Local Service Ads industry and service selector was updated. Some Google Ads campaigns may suffer significantly if they don’t upgrade to Google Analytics 4 by July 1. Microsoft Advertising launched target shoppers by browsing categories with keyword boosters. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

