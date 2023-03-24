Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing a spike in volatility and fluctuations with the Google March 2023 core update. Google said some Google Ads advertisers may see a significant performance impact if they do not migrate to GA4. Bing Chat's image creator is now live, despite it being announced a few days ago. Google Business Profiles has a new manage menu feature. Google said non-supported rel link attributes are like normal links. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap with my thoughts on Bard and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google March 2023 Broad Core Update Tremors & Fluctuations Continue
    As you know, Google has started to roll out the Google March 2023 Broad Core update on March 15th, it should probably continue to roll out through the first half of next week and complete. But like most Google updates, we see tremors and fluctuations during (and sometimes after) the roll out.
  • Google Ads Can See A Significant Performance Impact By Not Migrating To GA4
    As we approach the Google Analytics 4 migration deadline, Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin reminds advertisers that some "advertisers could see a significant performance impact" in their ad campaigns if they do not migrate.
  • Bing Chat Image Creator Now Working
    A few days ago, I reported that Bing Chat has now integrated the Bing Image Creator tool. But the truth is, it was not integrated, not until at least after 4:30 pm ET yesterday, March 23rd. It now works in Bing Chat under "Creative" mode.
  • Google Business Profiles Has A New Manage Menu Feature
    Google Business Profiles seems to have launched a new manage menu feature for restaurants in the web version of the business profile tool. It opens a "your menu on Google" box that lets you either manually build your custom menu in Google or link to your third-party menu partner.
  • Non-Supported Rel Link Attributes Do Nothing In Google Search
    The other day, John Mueller of Google tweeted something true but sarcastic and it seems some took it the wrong way. He said In case you're curious, the rel=dofollow works on links. The thing is, it could have been any rel attribute, such as rel=cheese and it would be treated the same as rel=dofollow, Google would ignore the attribute.
  • Google Planet Mars Office Design
    Did you know that the Google office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil has a room that looks to me designed to look like planet Mars? I can be wrong but look at the volcanic rock like carpets and bubble things
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Bard Launched, Bing Chat Image Creation, Generative AI Policies & More SEO/SEM News
    The Google broad core update for March is not done yet, and we see tremors. Google started to roll out Bard, and while it is fast and has a sleek interface, it was a bit underwhelming when compared to Bing Chat. In fact...

