Daily Search Forum Recap: March 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing a spike in volatility and fluctuations with the Google March 2023 core update. Google said some Google Ads advertisers may see a significant performance impact if they do not migrate to GA4. Bing Chat's image creator is now live, despite it being announced a few days ago. Google Business Profiles has a new manage menu feature. Google said non-supported rel link attributes are like normal links. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap with my thoughts on Bard and much more.

