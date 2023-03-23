New In Microsoft Advertising: Target Shoppers By Browsing Categories With Keyword Boosters

The Microsoft Advertising team announced its PromoteIQ launched a new way to target your ads, by targeting shoppers based on the categories they browse with the ability to also use keywords as a booster for campaign bids.

Nicole Farley explained on Search Engine Land, "this latest development in category-based targeting with keyword leveraging is supposed to maximize revenue and sales for both retailers and advertisers, while also delivering an exceptional experience for shoppers. Interested advertisers should test the new."

Unlike traditional keyword targeting, "which requires advertisers to research and build an exhaustive list of keywords per campaign," Microsoft said. With this new targeting shoppers by what they browse, "advertisers only need to test and retain a few high-performing keywords," Microsoft added.

Microsoft said that in their tests, "campaigns that boost bids by keyword whilst targeting by category exhibit 320% higher click-through-rate (CTR) than the campaigns without boosting bids by keyword." "Meanwhile, retailers saw benefits from this solution by achieving 8x higher revenue per thousand impressions (RPM)," Microsoft added.

