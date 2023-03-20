Google Search Explore Highlighting Snippet Text In Blues & Browns

Google Explore Writing Mars Space

Google is now testing highlighting snippet text in the Google Explore feature in light blue, darker blue, and a brownish color. After months of testing, Google launched the featured snippet text highlight feature earlier this month. Now, it seems Google is trying it out in the Google Explore feature.

Google Explore in search is the section you see after your scroll down the search results a ton and then see this portal and more graphical sort of interface. It lets you explore more topics related to your query.

Here are some screenshots from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter of Google Explore with highlighted portions of the text in the snippets:

Google Explore Snippet Highlights Light Blue

Google Explore Snippet Highlights Dark Blue

Google Explore Snippet Highlights Brown

Forum discussion at Twitter.

