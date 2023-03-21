Google Local Services Ads Updated The Industry & Services Selector

Mar 21, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has updated the industry and services selector or picker tool within the Google Local Service Ads interface. This makes it a bit faster to find and activate your business's services and industries.

This was spotted by Anthony Higman, who posted the screenshot on Twitter and said, "Google Updated The Local Services Ads Interface. It is now easier to add/remove verticals directly in."

What did it look like before? WordStream has a screenshot on its blog from 2018, here is that screenshot:

Here is Google's help document on using this screen.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

